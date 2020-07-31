JUST IN
L T Foods consolidated net profit rises 84.59% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 23.99% to Rs 1215.44 crore

Net profit of L T Foods rose 84.59% to Rs 78.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 42.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 23.99% to Rs 1215.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 980.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1215.44980.27 24 OPM %12.8312.26 -PBDT133.8787.96 52 PBT109.2968.25 60 NP78.8442.71 85

First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 07:49 IST

