L T Foods consolidated net profit rises 84.59% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of L T Foods rose 84.59% to Rs 78.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 42.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 23.99% to Rs 1215.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 980.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

