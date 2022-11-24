L&T Infra Credit standalone net profit declines 40.18% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 7.16% to Rs 177.08 croreNet profit of L&T Infra Credit declined 40.18% to Rs 7.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 7.16% to Rs 177.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 190.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales177.08190.73 -7 OPM %97.3896.96 -PBDT14.2416.46 -13 PBT14.2116.46 -14 NP7.3712.32 -40
