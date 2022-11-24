L&T Infra Credit standalone net profit declines 40.18% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 7.16% to Rs 177.08 crore

Net profit of L&T Infra Credit declined 40.18% to Rs 7.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 7.16% to Rs 177.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 190.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.177.08190.7397.3896.9614.2416.4614.2116.467.3712.32

