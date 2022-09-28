L&T Technology Services Ltd soars 1.54%, Gains for third straight session

L&T Technology Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 3556.45, up 1.54% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 25.69% in last one year as compared to a 4.15% fall in NIFTY and a 23.02% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

L&T Technology Services Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 3556.45, up 1.54% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 16976.25. The Sensex is at 57059.99, down 0.08%. L&T Technology Services Ltd has slipped around 0.61% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which L&T Technology Services Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27004.15, up 0.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.52 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3547.95, up 1.24% on the day. L&T Technology Services Ltd is down 25.69% in last one year as compared to a 4.15% fall in NIFTY and a 23.02% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 38.02 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

