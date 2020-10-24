L&T to consider special dividend

L&T said that at the meeting of the board of directors of the company scheduled to be held on 28 October 2020, it is proposed to consider and approve special dividend on equity shares, for the financial year 2020-21.

The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the special dividend, if declared, is being fixed as 5 November 2020, L&T said.

The result was announced after market hours on Friday, 23 October 2020. Shares of L&T rose 0.53% to settle at Rs 941.20 on Friday.

L&T's board meets on 28 October 2020 to discuss and approve its financial results for the September quarter.

On a consolidated level, L&T reported a 67.3% decline in net profit to Rs 645.07 crore in Q1 June 2020 from Rs 1,972.52 crore in the same period last year. Net sales dropped 28.3% to Rs 21,259.97 crore from Rs 29,635.95 crore.

L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services.

