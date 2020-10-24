L&T to consider special dividend

-
ALSO READ
Britannia Industries shares rise 3.5 pc on dividend announcement
Britannia Industries shares rise over 3 pc on dividend announcement
Pfizer spurts after board declares special dividend
Board of Emerald Leasing Finance & Invtt. Co. recommends final dividend
SKF India spurts on dividend bounty
-
L&T said that at the meeting of the board of directors of the company scheduled to be held on 28 October 2020, it is proposed to consider and approve special dividend on equity shares, for the financial year 2020-21.
The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the special dividend, if declared, is being fixed as 5 November 2020, L&T said.
The result was announced after market hours on Friday, 23 October 2020. Shares of L&T rose 0.53% to settle at Rs 941.20 on Friday.
L&T's board meets on 28 October 2020 to discuss and approve its financial results for the September quarter.
On a consolidated level, L&T reported a 67.3% decline in net profit to Rs 645.07 crore in Q1 June 2020 from Rs 1,972.52 crore in the same period last year. Net sales dropped 28.3% to Rs 21,259.97 crore from Rs 29,635.95 crore.
L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU