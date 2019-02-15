La Opala RG standalone net profit declines 4.37% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 12.46% to Rs 78.46 croreNet profit of La Opala RG declined 4.37% to Rs 21.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 22.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 12.46% to Rs 78.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 69.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales78.4669.77 12 OPM %37.9942.84 -PBDT35.8831.68 13 PBT31.8028.12 13 NP21.8622.86 -4
