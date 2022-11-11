JUST IN
La Opala RG standalone net profit rises 42.85% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 46.19% to Rs 134.92 crore

Net profit of La Opala RG rose 42.85% to Rs 39.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 27.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 46.19% to Rs 134.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 92.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales134.9292.29 46 OPM %39.4438.50 -PBDT57.4439.56 45 PBT51.6236.40 42 NP39.0727.35 43

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 14:54 IST

