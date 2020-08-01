Ladam Affordable Housing consolidated net profit rises 1825.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ladam Affordable Housing reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the December 2019 quarter
Housing rent up 1-4% in last one yr: Report
Govt launches rental housing scheme for migrants; extends interest subsidy benefits under CLSS
Housing subsidy scheme for middle-income families extended till Mar 2021
COVID-19 derails affordable housing growth, 6.1 lakh units impacted in top 7 cities
-
Sales rise 13946.30% to Rs 75.85 croreNet profit of Ladam Affordable Housing rose 1825.00% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 13946.30% to Rs 75.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 13946.30% to Rs 75.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales75.850.54 13946 75.850.54 13946 OPM %2.787.41 -2.50-27.78 - PBDT2.180.12 1717 2.05-0.07 LP PBT2.120.12 1667 1.99-0.07 LP NP1.540.08 1825 1.41-0.11 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU