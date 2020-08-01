Ladam Affordable Housing consolidated net profit rises 1825.00% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Board of Motilal Oswal Financial Services appoints director
Sales rise 13946.30% to Rs 75.85 crore

Net profit of Ladam Affordable Housing rose 1825.00% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 13946.30% to Rs 75.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 13946.30% to Rs 75.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales75.850.54 13946 75.850.54 13946 OPM %2.787.41 -2.50-27.78 - PBDT2.180.12 1717 2.05-0.07 LP PBT2.120.12 1667 1.99-0.07 LP NP1.540.08 1825 1.41-0.11 LP

First Published: Sat, August 01 2020. 07:48 IST

