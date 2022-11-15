Laffans Petrochemicals standalone net profit declines 58.14% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 53.27% to Rs 2.00 crore

Net profit of Laffans Petrochemicals declined 58.14% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 53.27% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2.004.28-39.00-6.540.760.700.650.580.180.43

