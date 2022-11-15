Laffans Petrochemicals standalone net profit declines 58.14% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals announces cessation of director
Manali Petrochemicals consolidated net profit declines 90.04% in the September 2022 quarter
Kothari Petrochemicals standalone net profit declines 58.85% in the June 2022 quarter
Kothari Petrochemicals standalone net profit declines 0.42% in the September 2022 quarter
Andhra Petrochemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 15.80 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 53.27% to Rs 2.00 croreNet profit of Laffans Petrochemicals declined 58.14% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 53.27% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.004.28 -53 OPM %-39.00-6.54 -PBDT0.760.70 9 PBT0.650.58 12 NP0.180.43 -58
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU