JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Shriram Properties reports consolidated net profit of Rs 19.58 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Laffans Petrochemicals standalone net profit declines 58.14% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 53.27% to Rs 2.00 crore

Net profit of Laffans Petrochemicals declined 58.14% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 53.27% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.004.28 -53 OPM %-39.00-6.54 -PBDT0.760.70 9 PBT0.650.58 12 NP0.180.43 -58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU