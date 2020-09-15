Laffans Petrochemicals standalone net profit rises 547.37% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Laffans Petrochemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.88 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Mangaluru Refinery Petrochemicals Ltd extends help to migrant workers
Manali Petrochemicals consolidated net profit declines 77.11% in the June 2020 quarter
Advance Petrochemicals standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the March 2020 quarter
Kothari Petrochemicals standalone net profit declines 75.31% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 33.70% to Rs 3.61 croreNet profit of Laffans Petrochemicals rose 547.37% to Rs 2.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 33.70% to Rs 3.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.612.70 34 OPM %-7.76-5.93 -PBDT2.720.44 518 PBT2.600.35 643 NP2.460.38 547
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU