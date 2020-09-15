JUST IN
Laffans Petrochemicals standalone net profit rises 547.37% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 33.70% to Rs 3.61 crore

Net profit of Laffans Petrochemicals rose 547.37% to Rs 2.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 33.70% to Rs 3.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.612.70 34 OPM %-7.76-5.93 -PBDT2.720.44 518 PBT2.600.35 643 NP2.460.38 547

First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 08:15 IST

