Lagnam Spintex standalone net profit declines 73.55% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 22.63% to Rs 62.93 crore

Net profit of Lagnam Spintex declined 73.55% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 22.63% to Rs 62.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 81.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.62.9381.348.6115.773.0610.391.278.501.646.20

