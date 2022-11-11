JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Diana Tea Company standalone net profit declines 30.52% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Lagnam Spintex standalone net profit declines 73.55% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 22.63% to Rs 62.93 crore

Net profit of Lagnam Spintex declined 73.55% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 22.63% to Rs 62.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 81.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales62.9381.34 -23 OPM %8.6115.77 -PBDT3.0610.39 -71 PBT1.278.50 -85 NP1.646.20 -74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 17:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU