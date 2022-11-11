Lagnam Spintex standalone net profit declines 73.55% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Akshar Spintex Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Akshar Spintex Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Chitradurga Spintex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Vivid Mercantile Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Shree Ram Proteins standalone net profit declines 37.20% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 22.63% to Rs 62.93 croreNet profit of Lagnam Spintex declined 73.55% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 22.63% to Rs 62.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 81.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales62.9381.34 -23 OPM %8.6115.77 -PBDT3.0610.39 -71 PBT1.278.50 -85 NP1.646.20 -74
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU