Lahoti Overseas reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.33 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 24.03% to Rs 96.25 crore

Net loss of Lahoti Overseas reported to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.03% to Rs 96.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 126.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 66.71% to Rs 5.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 37.96% to Rs 389.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 628.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

96.25126.69389.75628.200.631.992.614.331.152.2711.4825.040.330.508.2221.52-0.330.865.4016.22

