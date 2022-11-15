JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Jagan Lamps standalone net profit declines 28.57% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Lahoti Overseas standalone net profit rises 12.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 67.43% to Rs 77.84 crore

Net profit of Lahoti Overseas rose 12.67% to Rs 6.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 67.43% to Rs 77.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 238.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales77.84238.96 -67 OPM %10.393.66 -PBDT8.898.86 0 PBT8.178.15 0 NP6.585.84 13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 14:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU