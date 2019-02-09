Lahoti Overseas standalone net profit rises 280.91% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 23.96% to Rs 165.85 croreNet profit of Lahoti Overseas rose 280.91% to Rs 4.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 23.96% to Rs 165.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 133.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales165.85133.79 24 OPM %3.342.42 -PBDT6.122.58 137 PBT5.531.92 188 NP4.191.10 281
