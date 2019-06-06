JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Tiger Logistics (India) consolidated net profit declines 60.97% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Lahoti Overseas standalone net profit rises 47.37% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 3.71% to Rs 126.69 crore

Net profit of Lahoti Overseas rose 47.37% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.71% to Rs 126.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 122.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 337.94% to Rs 16.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 39.37% to Rs 628.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 450.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales126.69122.16 4 628.20450.73 39 OPM %1.972.13 -4.332.37 - PBDT2.232.15 4 24.979.14 173 PBT0.471.49 -68 21.446.49 230 NP0.840.57 47 16.163.69 338

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 06 2019. 15:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU