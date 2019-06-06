Lahoti Overseas standalone net profit rises 47.37% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 3.71% to Rs 126.69 croreNet profit of Lahoti Overseas rose 47.37% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.71% to Rs 126.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 122.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 337.94% to Rs 16.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 39.37% to Rs 628.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 450.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales126.69122.16 4 628.20450.73 39 OPM %1.972.13 -4.332.37 - PBDT2.232.15 4 24.979.14 173 PBT0.471.49 -68 21.446.49 230 NP0.840.57 47 16.163.69 338
