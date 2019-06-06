Lahoti Overseas standalone net profit rises 47.37% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 3.71% to Rs 126.69 crore

Net profit of Overseas rose 47.37% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.71% to Rs 126.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 122.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 337.94% to Rs 16.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 39.37% to Rs 628.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 450.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

