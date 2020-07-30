Lakhotia Polyesters (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.38 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Pfizer standalone net profit rises 10.32% in the June 2020 quarter
Mphasis consolidated net profit rises 3.94% in the June 2020 quarter
Alembic Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 143.66% in the June 2020 quarter
Balaxi Ventures consolidated net profit rises 744.66% in the June 2020 quarter
Heritage Foods standalone net profit rises 332.80% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 273.62% to Rs 12.18 croreNet profit of Lakhotia Polyesters (India) reported to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 273.62% to Rs 12.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales12.183.26 274 OPM %2.71-20.55 -PBDT0.60-0.31 LP PBT0.56-0.36 LP NP0.38-0.39 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU