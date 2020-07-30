Lakhotia Polyesters (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.38 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 273.62% to Rs 12.18 crore

Net profit of Lakhotia Polyesters (India) reported to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 273.62% to Rs 12.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales12.183.26 274 OPM %2.71-20.55 -PBDT0.60-0.31 LP PBT0.56-0.36 LP NP0.38-0.39 LP

First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 08:33 IST

