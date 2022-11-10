Lakhotia Polyesters (India) reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 52.30% to Rs 1.14 crore

Lakhotia Polyesters (India) reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 52.30% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1.142.39-9.65-7.530.02-0.27-0.01-0.300-0.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)