Lakhotia Polyesters (India) reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 52.30% to Rs 1.14 crore

Lakhotia Polyesters (India) reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 52.30% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.142.39 -52 OPM %-9.65-7.53 -PBDT0.02-0.27 LP PBT-0.01-0.30 97 NP0-0.30 100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 08:03 IST

