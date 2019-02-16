JUST IN
Lakshmi Energy & Foods reports consolidated net loss of Rs 538.08 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 98.92% to Rs 1.84 crore

Net loss of Lakshmi Energy & Foods reported to Rs 538.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 7.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 98.92% to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 170.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.84170.37 -99 OPM %-29037.506.62 -PBDT-534.3011.24 PL PBT-539.098.78 PL NP-538.087.32 PL

