Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation standalone net profit declines 70.63% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 60.12% to Rs 0.65 croreNet profit of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation declined 70.63% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 60.12% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.651.63 -60 OPM %38.4680.37 -PBDT0.381.41 -73 PBT0.371.40 -74 NP0.371.26 -71
