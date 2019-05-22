Lakshmi Mills Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.95 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 9.51% to Rs 67.75 croreNet loss of Lakshmi Mills Company reported to Rs 9.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 9.51% to Rs 67.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 74.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 7.93 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 1.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.48% to Rs 247.70 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 239.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales67.7574.87 -10 247.70239.36 3 OPM %2.468.16 -5.557.75 - PBDT-0.374.19 PL 7.5414.03 -46 PBT-3.531.78 PL -3.864.95 PL NP-9.951.12 PL -7.931.42 PL
