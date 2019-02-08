Lambodhara Textiles standalone net profit declines 28.90% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Kalyani Investment Company standalone net profit rises 23.36% in the December 2018 quarter
Sales rise 2.87% to Rs 43.05 crore

Net profit of Lambodhara Textiles declined 28.90% to Rs 2.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 2.87% to Rs 43.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 41.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales43.0541.85 3 OPM %5.8814.96 -PBDT4.335.84 -26 PBT2.864.39 -35 NP2.463.46 -29

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
