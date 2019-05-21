Lancer Containers Lines standalone net profit declines 73.39% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 140.69% to Rs 67.73 crore

Net profit of Lancer Containers Lines declined 73.39% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 140.69% to Rs 67.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 28.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.00% to Rs 8.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 80.38% to Rs 197.41 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 109.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

