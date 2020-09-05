JUST IN
Lancer Containers Lines standalone net profit rises 12.31% in the June 2020 quarter
Lancer Containers Lines standalone net profit rises 12.31% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 3.35% to Rs 51.07 crore

Net profit of Lancer Containers Lines rose 12.31% to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 3.35% to Rs 51.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 52.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales51.0752.84 -3 OPM %10.8910.31 -PBDT5.104.74 8 PBT2.982.75 8 NP2.191.95 12

First Published: Sat, September 05 2020. 08:02 IST

