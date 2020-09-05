Lancer Containers Lines standalone net profit rises 12.31% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 3.35% to Rs 51.07 crore

Net profit of Lancer Containers Lines rose 12.31% to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 3.35% to Rs 51.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 52.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.51.0752.8410.8910.315.104.742.982.752.191.95

