Lancor Holdings consolidated net profit declines 99.56% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 17.16% to Rs 23.36 crore

Net profit of Lancor Holdings declined 99.56% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 17.16% to Rs 23.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 28.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 50.78% to Rs 2.85 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.07% to Rs 92.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 75.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales23.3628.20 -17 92.0975.44 22 OPM %28.3438.69 -30.4135.70 - PBDT0.836.30 -87 7.028.87 -21 PBT0.366.07 -94 5.136.81 -25 NP0.024.50 -100 2.855.79 -51

First Published: Fri, June 07 2019. 16:27 IST

