Lancor Holdings consolidated net profit declines 99.56% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 17.16% to Rs 23.36 crore

Net profit of declined 99.56% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 17.16% to Rs 23.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 28.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 50.78% to Rs 2.85 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.07% to Rs 92.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 75.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

23.3628.2092.0975.4428.3438.6930.4135.700.836.307.028.870.366.075.136.810.024.502.855.79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)