Lancor Holdings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.12 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 33.26% to Rs 15.59 crore

Net loss of Lancor Holdings reported to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 33.26% to Rs 15.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.76 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 36.74% to Rs 58.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 92.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales15.5923.36 -33 58.2692.09 -37 OPM %41.8228.34 -32.7530.41 - PBDT-0.640.83 PL -5.057.02 PL PBT-1.050.36 PL -6.665.13 PL NP-1.120.02 PL -5.762.85 PL

First Published: Wed, July 01 2020. 16:31 IST

