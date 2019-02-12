JUST IN
Lancor Holdings standalone net profit rises 520.93% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 104.02% to Rs 28.91 crore

Net profit of Lancor Holdings rose 520.93% to Rs 2.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 104.02% to Rs 28.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 14.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales28.9114.17 104 OPM %33.4137.97 -PBDT4.050.57 611 PBT3.700.09 4011 NP2.670.43 521

