Larsen & Toubro consolidated net profit rises 24.25% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.26% to Rs 46389.72 crore

Net profit of Larsen & Toubro rose 24.25% to Rs 2552.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2054.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.26% to Rs 46389.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 39562.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

