Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd continues to rise

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is quoting at Rs 6385.05, up 1.34% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 49.97% in last one year as compared to a 22.63% gain in NIFTY and a 37.9% gain in the Nifty IT index.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 6385.05, up 1.34% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 18006.7. The Sensex is at 60373.63, down 0.39%. Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd has added around 2.77% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36442.9, up 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.22 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6415, up 1.33% on the day. Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is up 49.97% in last one year as compared to a 22.63% gain in NIFTY and a 37.9% gain in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 51.88 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)