Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd spurts 3.94%

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is quoting at Rs 3158.7, up 3.94% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 92% in last one year as compared to a 1.12% spurt in NIFTY and a 37.4% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 3158.7, up 3.94% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.61% on the day, quoting at 12100.4. The Sensex is at 41302.68, up 1.69%. Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd has risen around 17.81% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21104.55, up 1.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.4 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 32.95 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

