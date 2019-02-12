Laurel Organics standalone net profit rises 81.31% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 12.97% to Rs 20.20 crore

Net profit of Laurel Organics rose 81.31% to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 12.97% to Rs 20.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 23.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales20.2023.21 -13 OPM %7.675.95 -PBDT2.221.36 63 PBT1.941.07 81 NP1.941.07 81

