Laurus Labs allots 6.07 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Laurus Labs has allotted 6,07,390 Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each of the Company, fully paid up, at a price of Rs. 58.40/- each (including premium of Rs. 56.40/-), to the eligible Employees on exercise of their Stock Options under Laurus Employees Stock Option Scheme, 2016.

The total paid up capital of the Company after the above allotments stands at Rs.107,32,04,770/-.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)