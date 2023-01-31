JUST IN
Vardhman Special Steels standalone net profit rises 46.22% in the December 2022 quarter
Laurus Labs consolidated net profit rises 32.08% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 50.16% to Rs 1544.82 crore

Net profit of Laurus Labs rose 32.08% to Rs 203.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 153.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 50.16% to Rs 1544.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1028.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1544.821028.76 50 OPM %26.1227.73 -PBDT362.29267.52 35 PBT277.85203.50 37 NP203.04153.73 32

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 07:38 IST

