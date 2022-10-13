Laurus Labs Ltd down for fifth straight session

Laurus Labs Ltd is quoting at Rs 495.7, down 0.61% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 23.86% in last one year as compared to a 7.23% slide in NIFTY and a 12.66% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Laurus Labs Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 495.7, down 0.61% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 17013.15. The Sensex is at 57256.67, down 0.64%.Laurus Labs Ltd has lost around 9.61% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Laurus Labs Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12839.35, up 0.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.23 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.13 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 35.29 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

