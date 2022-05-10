Laurus Labs Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Laurus Labs Ltd is quoting at Rs 539.15, down 0.64% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 9.64% in last one year as compared to a 9.98% rally in NIFTY and a 10.19% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

Laurus Labs Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 539.15, down 0.64% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 16333.45. The Sensex is at 54647.08, up 0.32%.Laurus Labs Ltd has eased around 10.34% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Laurus Labs Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 8.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12785, down 1.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.51 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.13 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 533.05, down 1.9% on the day. Laurus Labs Ltd jumped 9.64% in last one year as compared to a 9.98% rally in NIFTY and a 10.19% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 38.87 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

