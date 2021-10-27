Laurus Labs Ltd stays supported

Laurus Labs Ltd is quoting at Rs 573.1, up 1.51% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 77.68% in last one year as compared to a 56.03% gain in NIFTY and a 25.04% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Laurus Labs Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 573.1, up 1.51% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 18301.5. The Sensex is at 61459.14, up 0.18%. Laurus Labs Ltd has dropped around 3.28% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Laurus Labs Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13970.65, up 1.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 28.82 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 29.72 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

