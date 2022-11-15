JUST IN
Stephanotis Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Laxmi Cotspin standalone net profit declines 86.82% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 23.60% to Rs 33.34 crore

Net profit of Laxmi Cotspin declined 86.82% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 23.60% to Rs 33.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 43.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales33.3443.64 -24 OPM %3.366.00 -PBDT0.762.52 -70 PBT-0.041.73 PL NP0.171.29 -87

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 17:54 IST

