Laxmi Cotspin standalone net profit declines 86.82% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 23.60% to Rs 33.34 crore

Net profit of Laxmi Cotspin declined 86.82% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 23.60% to Rs 33.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 43.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.33.3443.643.366.000.762.52-0.041.730.171.29

