Laxmi Cotspin standalone net profit declines 86.82% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Board of Laxmi Organic Industries approves closure of three subsidiaries
Indo Cotspin standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Board of Indo Cotspin to consider stock split
Laxmi Organic Industries consolidated net profit declines 40.97% in the September 2022 quarter
Laxmi Organic Industries consolidated net profit declines 36.62% in the June 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 23.60% to Rs 33.34 croreNet profit of Laxmi Cotspin declined 86.82% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 23.60% to Rs 33.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 43.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales33.3443.64 -24 OPM %3.366.00 -PBDT0.762.52 -70 PBT-0.041.73 PL NP0.171.29 -87
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU