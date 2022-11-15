Leading Leasing Finance & Investment Company standalone net profit rises 28.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 46.67% to Rs 1.04 croreNet profit of Leading Leasing Finance & Investment Company rose 28.00% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 46.67% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.041.95 -47 OPM %95.1934.87 -PBDT0.880.68 29 PBT0.870.68 28 NP0.640.50 28
