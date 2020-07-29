Lee & Nee Software (Exports) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 6.12% to Rs 0.92 croreNet loss of Lee & Nee Software (Exports) reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 6.12% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.920.98 -6 OPM %-32.61-30.61 -PBDT00.03 -100 PBT-0.010.02 PL NP-0.040.02 PL
