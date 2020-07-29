JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Benares Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.76 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Navin Fluorine International consolidated net profit rises 29.88% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Lee & Nee Software (Exports) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 6.12% to Rs 0.92 crore

Net loss of Lee & Nee Software (Exports) reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 6.12% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.920.98 -6 OPM %-32.61-30.61 -PBDT00.03 -100 PBT-0.010.02 PL NP-0.040.02 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 29 2020. 17:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU