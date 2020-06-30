Lee & Nee Software (Exports) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 1.13 croreNet loss of Lee & Nee Software (Exports) reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 250.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.98% to Rs 4.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.130 0 4.754.28 11 OPM %-23.010 --22.95-14.02 - PBDT-0.040 0 0.140.05 180 PBT-0.050 0 0.110.02 450 NP-0.090 0 0.070.02 250
