Lemon Tree Hotels reports consolidated net profit of Rs 16.77 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 103.01% to Rs 196.72 crore

Net profit of Lemon Tree Hotels reported to Rs 16.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 20.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 103.01% to Rs 196.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 96.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.196.7296.9043.5434.9549.99-8.3524.97-34.6016.77-20.82

