Lesha Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Rajlaxmi Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2018 quarter
Senbo Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Chandrima Mercantiles reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2018 quarter
Master Chemicals reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter
Chandrima Mercantiles reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2018 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Lesha Industries reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales01.60 -100 OPM %0-3.75 -PBDT-0.04-0.06 33 PBT-0.04-0.06 33 NP-0.04-0.06 33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU