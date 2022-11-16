Libas Consumer Products standalone net profit declines 31.11% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 50.28% to Rs 15.99 croreNet profit of Libas Consumer Products declined 31.11% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 50.28% to Rs 15.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales15.9910.64 50 OPM %8.5718.80 -PBDT0.941.50 -37 PBT0.831.20 -31 NP0.620.90 -31
