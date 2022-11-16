JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Jain Farms Palm Oil standalone net profit rises 385.71% in the September 2022 quarter

U P Electricals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Libas Consumer Products standalone net profit declines 31.11% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 50.28% to Rs 15.99 crore

Net profit of Libas Consumer Products declined 31.11% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 50.28% to Rs 15.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales15.9910.64 50 OPM %8.5718.80 -PBDT0.941.50 -37 PBT0.831.20 -31 NP0.620.90 -31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 17:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU