Libas Consumer Products standalone net profit declines 31.11% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Libas Consumer Products declined 31.11% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 50.28% to Rs 15.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.15.9910.648.5718.800.941.500.831.200.620.90

