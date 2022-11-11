JUST IN
Liberty Shoes reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.88 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 50.86% to Rs 168.51 crore

Net profit of Liberty Shoes reported to Rs 5.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 50.86% to Rs 168.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 111.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales168.51111.70 51 OPM %10.489.02 -PBDT15.147.25 109 PBT8.02-0.04 LP NP5.88-0.11 LP

