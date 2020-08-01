Liberty Shoes standalone net profit rises 17.04% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 38.89% to Rs 199.84 croreNet profit of Liberty Shoes rose 17.04% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 38.89% to Rs 199.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 143.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 60.82% to Rs 11.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.25% to Rs 652.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 602.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales199.84143.88 39 652.05602.35 8 OPM %8.247.19 -9.326.88 - PBDT12.786.49 97 46.8827.08 73 PBT4.113.55 16 13.3913.61 -2 NP1.581.35 17 11.006.84 61
