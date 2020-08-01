Liberty Shoes standalone net profit rises 17.04% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 38.89% to Rs 199.84 crore

Net profit of Liberty Shoes rose 17.04% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 38.89% to Rs 199.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 143.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 60.82% to Rs 11.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.25% to Rs 652.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 602.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

199.84143.88652.05602.358.247.199.326.8812.786.4946.8827.084.113.5513.3913.611.581.3511.006.84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)