Libord Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 60.00% to Rs 0.06 croreNet loss of Libord Securities reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 60.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 66.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 34.29% to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.060.15 -60 0.230.35 -34 OPM %-200.0046.67 --43.4822.86 - PBDT-0.160.09 PL 0.110.30 -63 PBT-0.160.09 PL 0.090.29 -69 NP-0.120.08 PL 0.070.21 -67
