LIC Housing Finance consolidated net profit declines 40.12% in the December 2022 quarter

Winsome Breweries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.50 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 16.31% to Rs 5890.15 crore

Net profit of LIC Housing Finance declined 40.12% to Rs 461.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 771.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.31% to Rs 5890.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5064.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales5890.155064.27 16 OPM %81.8589.10 -PBDT594.55981.18 -39 PBT577.17967.57 -40 NP461.85771.24 -40

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 07:36 IST

