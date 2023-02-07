LIC Housing Finance consolidated net profit declines 40.12% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.31% to Rs 5890.15 crore

Net profit of LIC Housing Finance declined 40.12% to Rs 461.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 771.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.31% to Rs 5890.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5064.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.5890.155064.2781.8589.10594.55981.18577.17967.57461.85771.24

