Likhami Consulting reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.33% to Rs 0.13 croreNet profit of Likhami Consulting remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.33% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.130.12 8 OPM %23.0825.00 -PBDT0.030.03 0 PBT0.030.03 0 NP0.030.03 0
