Likhami Consulting reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.33% to Rs 0.13 crore

Net profit of Likhami Consulting remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.33% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.130.1223.0825.000.030.030.030.030.030.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)