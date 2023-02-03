Likhitha Infra gains on bagging order worth Rs 130 cr

Likhitha Infrastructure rose 2.21% to Rs 224.20 after the company has received an order worth Rs 129.63 crore from GAIL (India) to laying cross-country pipeline along the associated facilities in Nagpur.

The order includes Pipeline laying and composite works for PART-B of MNJPL project. It will be executed within 14 months from the date of funding opportunity announcement (FoA) or letter of intent (LoI).

Likhitha Infrastructure is engaged in the business of laying gas supply pipe lines and irrigation canals, building bridges over the canals and related maintenance works.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 40.7% to Rs 14.60 crore on 41.1% rise in net sales to Rs 82.96 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)