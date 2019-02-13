Linaks Microelectronics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.17 croreNet Loss of Linaks Microelectronics reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.170.34 -50 OPM %-88.24-50.00 -PBDT-0.16-0.15 -7 PBT-0.20-0.19 -5 NP-0.20-0.19 -5
