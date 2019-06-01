JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Khaitan (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.45 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Linc Pen & Plastics standalone net profit declines 79.49% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 2.79% to Rs 106.23 crore

Net profit of Linc Pen & Plastics declined 79.49% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.79% to Rs 106.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 103.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.48% to Rs 5.45 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.56% to Rs 366.94 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 331.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales106.23103.35 3 366.94331.89 11 OPM %7.038.21 -7.007.76 - PBDT6.617.51 -12 21.8122.08 -1 PBT3.875.00 -23 11.3712.48 -9 NP0.643.12 -79 5.457.84 -30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 13:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU