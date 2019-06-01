Linc Pen & Plastics standalone net profit declines 79.49% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 2.79% to Rs 106.23 crore

Net profit of declined 79.49% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.79% to Rs 106.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 103.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.48% to Rs 5.45 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.56% to Rs 366.94 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 331.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

106.23103.35366.94331.897.038.217.007.766.617.5121.8122.083.875.0011.3712.480.643.125.457.84

