JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Mahindra EPC Irrigation standalone net profit rises 49.32% in the June 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Linde India standalone net profit rises 284.00% in the June 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 9.35% to Rs 498.21 crore

Net profit of Linde India rose 284.00% to Rs 20.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 5.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales declined 9.35% to Rs 498.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 549.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales498.21549.60 -9 OPM %18.9815.54 -PBDT73.7760.48 22 PBT31.029.32 233 NP20.165.25 284

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 24 2019. 16:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU