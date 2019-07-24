Linde India standalone net profit rises 284.00% in the June 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 9.35% to Rs 498.21 croreNet profit of Linde India rose 284.00% to Rs 20.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 5.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales declined 9.35% to Rs 498.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 549.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales498.21549.60 -9 OPM %18.9815.54 -PBDT73.7760.48 22 PBT31.029.32 233 NP20.165.25 284
